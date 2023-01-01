Wat Phra That Nong Bua

This spectacular, gleaming gold-and-white chedi is sure to dazzle. It loosely resembles the Mahabodhi stupa in Bodhgaya, India (where the Buddha reached enlightenment), and inside is another beautiful golden chedi. The latter was built in 1956 in honour of the 2500th anniversary of Buddhism, and the 55m-tall exterior went up over it 12 years later.

The temple is on the outskirts of town, reached by sŏrng·tăa·ou 10.

The adjacent bòht, inspired by Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar, India (where the Buddha died), continues the golden theme, with a bright altar containing eight large sitting Buddhas and, above them, a reclining Buddha.