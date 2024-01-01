Wat Phra That Doi Chom Thong

Chiang Rai

LoginSave

King Mengrai, Chiang Rai’s founder, first surveyed the site for the city from this peak, just west of contemporary Chiang Mai’s centre. The Lanna-style chedi found at the top most likely dates from the 14th to 16th centuries and may cover an earlier Mon chedi inside. The hilltop compound is also home to Chiang Rai’s ‘city navel’.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mae Fah Luang Art and Culture Park in Chiang Rai, Thailand.

    Mae Fah Luang Art & Culture Park

    1.99 MILES

    In addition to a museum that houses one of Thailand’s biggest collections of Lanna artefacts, this vast, meticulously landscaped compound includes antique…

  • Hill Tribe Museum and Education Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand.

    Hilltribe Museum & Education Center

    0.97 MILES

    This museum and cultural centre is a good place to visit before undertaking any hill-tribe trek. Run by the nonprofit Population & Community Development…

  • Wat Rong Khun

    Wat Rong Khun

    4.24 MILES

    Wat Rong Khun’s construction began in 1997 by noted Thai painter turned architect Chalermchai Kositpipat. It's a striking structure that, from a distance,…

  • Baandam

    Baandam

    6.03 MILES

    The bizarre brainchild of Thai National Artist Thawan Duchanee, and a rather sinister counterpoint to Wat Rong Khun, Baandam unites several structures,…

  • Asia, Thailand, Chiang Mai Province, Wat Phra Singh temple. (Photo by: JTB Photo/UIG via Getty Images)

    Wat Phra Singh

    0.57 MILES

    This temple dates back to the late 14th century, and its oldest surviving original buildings are typical Northern Thai–style wooden structures with low,…

  • Wat Phra Kaew

    Wat Phra Kaew

    0.43 MILES

    Originally called Wat Pa Yia (Bamboo Forest Monastery) in the local dialect, this is the city’s most revered Buddhist temple. The main prayer hall is a…

  • Oub Kham Museum

    Oub Kham Museum

    1 MILES

    This slightly zany private museum houses an impressive collection of paraphernalia from virtually every corner of the former Lanna kingdom. The items,…

  • Wat Pa Sak

    Wat Pa Sak

    29.73 MILES

    About 200m from the Pratu Chiang Saen (the historic main gateway to the town’s western flank) are the remains of Wat Pa Sak, where the ruins of seven…

View more attractions

Nearby Chiang Rai attractions

1. Wat Phra Kaew

0.43 MILES

Originally called Wat Pa Yia (Bamboo Forest Monastery) in the local dialect, this is the city’s most revered Buddhist temple. The main prayer hall is a…

2. Wat Phra Singh

0.57 MILES

This temple dates back to the late 14th century, and its oldest surviving original buildings are typical Northern Thai–style wooden structures with low,…

4. Market

0.63 MILES

Chiang Rai's main market for fresh produce. It's busiest in the morning.

6. Wat Klang Wiang

0.72 MILES

This temple appears contemporary but probably dates back at least 500 years. Extensive remodelling in the early 1990s has left several structures in the…

7. Clock Tower

0.79 MILES

Chiang Rai's 'main' clock tower lights up at night and is a popular photo opportunity.