This small, amiable city is worth getting to know, with its relaxed atmosphere, fine local food and good-value accommodation. This is despite the fact that Chiang Rai Province has such a diversity of attractions that its capital is often overlooked. It’s also the logical base from which to plan excursions to the more remote corners of the province.
Mae Fah Luang Art & Culture Park
Chiang Rai
In addition to a museum that houses one of Thailand’s biggest collections of Lanna artefacts, this vast, meticulously landscaped compound includes antique…
Hilltribe Museum & Education Center
Chiang Rai
This museum and cultural centre is a good place to visit before undertaking any hill-tribe trek. Run by the nonprofit Population & Community Development…
Chiang Rai
This temple dates back to the late 14th century, and its oldest surviving original buildings are typical Northern Thai–style wooden structures with low,…
Chiang Rai
Originally called Wat Pa Yia (Bamboo Forest Monastery) in the local dialect, this is the city’s most revered Buddhist temple. The main prayer hall is a…
Chiang Rai
Cross the Mae Fah Luang Bridge (located just northwest of the city centre) to the northern side of Mae Nam Kok and you’ll come to a turn-off for both Tham…
Chiang Rai
This slightly zany private museum houses an impressive collection of paraphernalia from virtually every corner of the former Lanna kingdom. The items,…
Chiang Rai
King Mengrai, Chiang Rai’s founder, first surveyed the site for the city from this peak, just west of contemporary Chiang Mai’s centre. The Lanna-style…
Chiang Rai
This temple appears contemporary but probably dates back at least 500 years. Extensive remodelling in the early 1990s has left several structures in the…
