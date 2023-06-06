Chiang Rai

This small, amiable city is worth getting to know, with its relaxed atmosphere, fine local food and good-value accommodation. This is despite the fact that Chiang Rai Province has such a diversity of attractions that its capital is often overlooked. It’s also the logical base from which to plan excursions to the more remote corners of the province.

  • Mae Fah Luang Art and Culture Park in Chiang Rai, Thailand.

    Mae Fah Luang Art & Culture Park

    Chiang Rai

    In addition to a museum that houses one of Thailand’s biggest collections of Lanna artefacts, this vast, meticulously landscaped compound includes antique…

  • Hill Tribe Museum and Education Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand.

    Hilltribe Museum & Education Center

    Chiang Rai

    This museum and cultural centre is a good place to visit before undertaking any hill-tribe trek. Run by the nonprofit Population & Community Development…

  • Asia, Thailand, Chiang Mai Province, Wat Phra Singh temple. (Photo by: JTB Photo/UIG via Getty Images)

    Wat Phra Singh

    Chiang Rai

    This temple dates back to the late 14th century, and its oldest surviving original buildings are typical Northern Thai–style wooden structures with low,…

  • Wat Phra Kaew

    Wat Phra Kaew

    Chiang Rai

    Originally called Wat Pa Yia (Bamboo Forest Monastery) in the local dialect, this is the city’s most revered Buddhist temple. The main prayer hall is a…

  • Tham Tu Pu & Buddha Cave

    Tham Tu Pu & Buddha Cave

    Chiang Rai

    Cross the Mae Fah Luang Bridge (located just northwest of the city centre) to the northern side of Mae Nam Kok and you’ll come to a turn-off for both Tham…

  • Oub Kham Museum

    Oub Kham Museum

    Chiang Rai

    This slightly zany private museum houses an impressive collection of paraphernalia from virtually every corner of the former Lanna kingdom. The items,…

  • Wat Phra That Doi Chom Thong

    Wat Phra That Doi Chom Thong

    Chiang Rai

    King Mengrai, Chiang Rai’s founder, first surveyed the site for the city from this peak, just west of contemporary Chiang Mai’s centre. The Lanna-style…

  • Wat Klang Wiang

    Wat Klang Wiang

    Chiang Rai

    This temple appears contemporary but probably dates back at least 500 years. Extensive remodelling in the early 1990s has left several structures in the…

