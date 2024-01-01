Wat Ou Sai Kham

Chiang Mai

LoginSave

This friendly neighbourhood wát is a monument to jade, with an impressive collection of jade Buddhas and jade and nephrite boulders in the main wí·hăhn.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep temple, Chiang Mai, Thailand

    Wat Phra That Doi Suthep

    4.89 MILES

    Overlooking the city from its mountain throne, Wat Phra That Doi Suthep is one of northern Thailand's most sacred temples, and its founding legend is…

  • Ancient Slide / Wat Chedi Luang / Chiang Mai

    Wat Chedi Luang

    0.56 MILES

    Wat Chedi Luang isn't as grand as Wat Phra Singh, but its towering, ruined Lanna-style chedi (built in 1441) is much taller and the sprawling compound…

  • Dragon's head at Wat Phra Sing.

    Wat Phra Singh

    0.83 MILES

    Chiang Mai's most revered temple, Wat Phra Singh is dominated by an enormous, mosaic-inlaid wí·hăhn (sanctuary). Its prosperity is plain to see from the…

  • 500px Photo ID: 61441821 - merchant waiting for seller in Warorot market Chiangmai...See more work at.https://www.facebook.com/Amandernaja

    Talat Warorot

    0.4 MILES

    Chiang Mai's oldest public market, Warorot (also spelt Waroros) is a great place to connect with the city's Thai soul. Alongside souvenir vendors you'll…

  • Principal image at Wat Pan Tao in Chiang Mai, Thailand

    Wat Phan Tao

    0.46 MILES

    Without doubt the most atmospheric wát in the old city, this teak marvel sits in the shadow of Wat Chedi Luang. Set in a compound full of fluttering…

  • Nam Tok Bua Tong (Sticky Waterfall)

    Nam Tok Bua Tong (Sticky Waterfall)

    20 MILES

    Ever walked up a waterfall? An increasingly popular day trip from Chiang Mai to Si Lanna National Park's 'Sticky Waterfall' allows visitors (with no magic…

  • Wat Pha Lat

    Wat Pha Lat

    4.01 MILES

    A hidden jungle temple tucked into the mountain along the way to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep. Old stone structures, intricate carvings, naga-flanked…

  • The Death Railway, bridge over the River Kwai

    Lanna Folklife Museum

    0.43 MILES

    Set inside the former Provincial Court, dating from 1935, this imaginative museum re-creates Lanna village life in a series of life-size dioramas that…

View more attractions

Nearby Chiang Mai attractions

1. Wat Mahawan

0.14 MILES

Among the most handsome wát outside the old city, Wat Mahawan shows the obvious influence of the Burmese teak traders who used to worship here. The…

2. Wat Chetawan

0.14 MILES

Historic wát just east of the old city with an ancient-looking mosaic-decorated stupa.

3. Pratu Tha Phae

0.17 MILES

The biggest of Chiang Mai's ancient gates is lively with tourists snapping photos and feeding the pigeons.

4. Wat Bupparam

0.27 MILES

This highly ornate temple shows the clear influence of the Burmese teak merchants who immigrated to Chiang Mai during the 19th century. The eye-catching…

6. Wat Phan On

0.28 MILES

Fringed by gilded Buddhas, the stately chedi at this prosperous wát is visited by scores of locals after dark. There's a coffee shop and massage pavilion…

7. Wat Saen Fang

0.29 MILES

A large and colourful wát with an impressive, mosaic-tiled chedi that blends Burmese and Lanna styles. The chedi is guarded by lion figures and an old…

8. Wat Umong Maha Therachan

0.3 MILES

This historic wát is in the heart of the old city. Though it was first constructed in 1367 and boasts some very old, Lanna-style chedis, it's also worth a…