This Is Us

This museum, run by the Bangkok-based NGO Empower, seeks to destigmatise Thailand's sex industry. Visits by appointment only.
8.6 MILES
Wat Pho is our absolute favorite among Bangkok's biggest sights. In fact, the compound incorporates a host of superlatives: the city's largest reclining…
8.4 MILES
The Grand Palace (Phra Borom Maharatchawang) is a former royal residence in Bangkok that was consecrated in 1782. Today, it’s only used on ceremonial…
8.85 MILES
Wat Arun is the missile-shaped temple that rises from the Chao Phraya River's banks. Known as Temple of Dawn, it was named after the Indian god of dawn,…
8.27 MILES
Architecturally fantastic, the Wat Phra Kaew temple complex is also the spiritual core of Thai Buddhism and the monarchy, symbolically united in what is…
9.59 MILES
Named after the Buddha’s birthplace in Nepal (Lumbini), Lumphini Park is central Bangkok’s largest and most popular park. Its 58 hectares are home to an…
7.97 MILES
Even if you're wát-ed out, you should tackle the brisk ascent to the Golden Mount. Serpentine steps wind through an artificial hill shaded by gnarled…
8.26 MILES
This jungly compound is the former home of the eponymous American silk entrepreneur and art collector. Born in Delaware in 1906, Thompson briefly served…
5.21 MILES
Among the largest open-air markets in the world, Chatuchak (also referred to as 'Jatujak' or simply 'JJ Market') seems to unite everything buyable, from…
2.32 MILES
Exotic fruits, towers of dried chillies, smoky grills and the city’s few remaining rickshaws form a very un-Bangkok backdrop at this, one of the most…
3.08 MILES
The city's largest space dedicated to Thai contemporary art. It's probably the best place in the country to familiarise yourself with the genre, but don't…
3.58 MILES
This Buddhist temple houses an interesting Mon-style marble Buddha and a simple museum. A leaning stupa on the northern fringes of its compound wall…
3.6 MILES
This is a tiny museum – really a small assemblage of religious paraphernalia and knick-knacks – inside Ko Kret's Wat Poramai Yikawat.
4.69 MILES
A large park in northern Bangkok.
6. Children's Discovery Museum
4.99 MILES
Learning is well-disguised as fun at this museum, open again after a lengthy renovation completed in 2019. The interactive exhibits range in topic from…
5.21 MILES
This clock tower serves as a convenient meeting point in Chatuchak Weekend Market.