In this church dedicated to St Francis, note the three polychrome stone altars on the northernmost of the twin naves, and the fine artesonado (coffered) ceiling. To reach the church from the central Plaza San Juan Bautista, take cobbled Calle Ynes Chimida due west (this tranquil street runs alongside an old aqueduct, with orange and banana groves below).
Iglesia de San Francisco
Gran Canaria
