Museo de Burgos

This museum, housed in the 16th-century Casa de Miranda, contains some fine Gothic tombs and other archaeological artefacts covering a wide period.

  • Burgos Cathedral - Spain

    Catedral

    0.26 MILES

    This Unesco World Heritage–listed cathedral, once a former modest Romanesque church, is a masterpiece. Work began on a grander scale in 1221; remarkably,…

  • Museum of Human Evolution in Burgos, Spain.

    Museo de la Evolución Humana

    0.12 MILES

    This exceptional museum just across the river from the old quarter is a marvellously told story of human evolution. The basement exhibitions on Atapuerca …

  • Colegiata de San Cosme y Damián

    Colegiata de San Cosme y Damián

    21.47 MILES

    This evocative 15th-century Gothic church is home to Spain's oldest still-functioning church organ, and has a gloriously ostentatious altar, fronted by…

  • Monasterio de San Pedro de Arlanza

    Monasterio de San Pedro de Arlanza

    23.33 MILES

    These haunting ruins on a rise above the Río Arlanza show traces of both Gothic and Romanesque elements but the sense of elegant abandonment is what…

  • Abadía de Santo Domingo de Silos

    Abadía de Santo Domingo de Silos

    29.74 MILES

    The cloister and museum of this revered monastery is a two-storey treasure chest of some of Spain's most imaginative Romanesque art. The overall effect is…

  • Monasterio de las Huelgas

    Monasterio de las Huelgas

    1.03 MILES

    A 30-minute walk west of the city centre on the southern river bank, this monastery was once among the most prominent in Spain. Founded in 1187 by Eleanor…

  • Cartuja de Miraflores

    Cartuja de Miraflores

    2.19 MILES

    Located in peaceful woodlands 4km east of the city centre, this monastery contains a trio of 15th-century masterworks by Gil de Siloé, the man responsible…

  • Ermita de Santa María de Lara

    Ermita de Santa María de Lara

    18.8 MILES

    If you take the N234 southeast of Burgos, a worthwhile stop some 35km out is the 7th-century Ermita de Santa María de Lara, close to Quintanilla de las…

