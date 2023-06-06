Burgos

Gothic architecture in Burgos City.

Overview

The extraordinary Gothic cathedral of Burgos is one of Spain's glittering jewels of religious architecture – it looms large over the city and skyline. On the surface, conservative Burgos seems to embody all the stereo­types of a north-central Spanish town, with sombre grey-stone architecture, the fortifying cuisine of the high meseta (plateau) and a climate of extremes. But this is a city that rewards deeper exploration: below the surface lie good restaurants and, when the sun's shining, pretty streetscapes that extend far beyond the landmark cathedral. There's even a whiff of legend about the place: beneath the majestic spires of the cathedral lies the tomb of Burgos' favourite and most roguish son, El Cid.

  • Burgos Cathedral - Spain

    Catedral

    Burgos

    This Unesco World Heritage–listed cathedral, once a former modest Romanesque church, is a masterpiece. Work began on a grander scale in 1221; remarkably,…

  • Museum of Human Evolution in Burgos, Spain.

    Museo de la Evolución Humana

    Burgos

    This exceptional museum just across the river from the old quarter is a marvellously told story of human evolution. The basement exhibitions on Atapuerca …

  • Monasterio de las Huelgas

    Monasterio de las Huelgas

    Burgos

    A 30-minute walk west of the city centre on the southern river bank, this monastery was once among the most prominent in Spain. Founded in 1187 by Eleanor…

  • Castillo de Burgos

    Castillo de Burgos

    Burgos

    Crowning the leafy hilltop Parque de Castillo are the fortifications of the rebuilt Castillo de Burgos. Dating from the 9th century, the castle has…

  • Cartuja de Miraflores

    Cartuja de Miraflores

    Burgos

    Located in peaceful woodlands 4km east of the city centre, this monastery contains a trio of 15th-century masterworks by Gil de Siloé, the man responsible…

  • Casa del Cordón

    Casa del Cordón

    Burgos

    Built in the 15th century in a harmonious Gothic style, this fine structure is notable especially for the fact that it was here, on 23 April 1497, that…

  • Arco de Santa María

    Arco de Santa María

    Burgos

    The splendid Arco de Santa María was once the main gate to the old city and part of the 14th-century walls. It now hosts temporary exhibitions, but its…

  • Centro de Arte Caja de Burgos

    Centro de Arte Caja de Burgos

    Burgos

    With a lovely perch up behind the cathedral, this private art gallery hosts temporary exhibitions of contemporary art. Apart from the art, it's a pleasant…

