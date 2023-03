Crowning the leafy hilltop Parque de Castillo are the fortifications of the rebuilt Castillo de Burgos. Dating from the 9th century, the castle has witnessed a turbulent history, suffering a fire in 1736 and being blown up by Napoleon's troops in 1813. There's a small museum covering the town's history; some of the original castle foundations are on view. Just south of the car park is a mirador with great views of the cathedral and city.