Close to the cathedral, this church boasts an enormous stone-carved altar by Francisco de Colonia that features scenes from the life of St Nicolas.
Iglesia de San Nicolás
Burgos
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.06 MILES
This Unesco World Heritage–listed cathedral, once a former modest Romanesque church, is a masterpiece. Work began on a grander scale in 1221; remarkably,…
0.4 MILES
This exceptional museum just across the river from the old quarter is a marvellously told story of human evolution. The basement exhibitions on Atapuerca …
Colegiata de San Cosme y Damián
21.73 MILES
This evocative 15th-century Gothic church is home to Spain's oldest still-functioning church organ, and has a gloriously ostentatious altar, fronted by…
Monasterio de San Pedro de Arlanza
23.61 MILES
These haunting ruins on a rise above the Río Arlanza show traces of both Gothic and Romanesque elements but the sense of elegant abandonment is what…
0.8 MILES
A 30-minute walk west of the city centre on the southern river bank, this monastery was once among the most prominent in Spain. Founded in 1187 by Eleanor…
2.48 MILES
Located in peaceful woodlands 4km east of the city centre, this monastery contains a trio of 15th-century masterworks by Gil de Siloé, the man responsible…
19.09 MILES
If you take the N234 southeast of Burgos, a worthwhile stop some 35km out is the 7th-century Ermita de Santa María de Lara, close to Quintanilla de las…
21.86 MILES
Crowning the summit of the old town, the massive Plaza Mayor is fronted by the oversized Palacio Ducal, notable for its courtyards and 210 balconies. The…
Nearby Burgos attractions
0.06 MILES
This Unesco World Heritage–listed cathedral, once a former modest Romanesque church, is a masterpiece. Work began on a grander scale in 1221; remarkably,…
0.08 MILES
Located just west of the cathedral, this is a solid 14th-century Gothic structure with an unusual porch and a Museo del Retablo with a display of some 18…
0.09 MILES
Just west of the cathedral, in the Iglesia de San Esteban, the Museo del Retablo has a display of some 18 altars dating from the 15th to 18th centuries.
0.09 MILES
Just south of the car park in Burgos' Parque de Castillo is a mirador (lookout) offering great views of the cathedral and across the city.
0.1 MILES
The splendid Arco de Santa María was once the main gate to the old city and part of the 14th-century walls. It now hosts temporary exhibitions, but its…
6. Centro de Arte Caja de Burgos
0.1 MILES
With a lovely perch up behind the cathedral, this private art gallery hosts temporary exhibitions of contemporary art. Apart from the art, it's a pleasant…
0.12 MILES
This steep park, with the castle as its centerpiece, overlooks the cathedral and the rest of the city centre from the west.
0.18 MILES
Crowning the leafy hilltop Parque de Castillo are the fortifications of the rebuilt Castillo de Burgos. Dating from the 9th century, the castle has…