Museo de la Evolución Humana

This exceptional museum just across the river from the old quarter is a marvellously told story of human evolution. The basement exhibitions on Atapuerca (www.atapuerca.org), an archaeological site north of Burgos where a 2007 discovery of Europe's oldest human fossil remains was made, are stunning; the displays on Charles Darwin and the extraordinary 'Human Evolution' section in the centre of the ground floor are simply outstanding. Even if you've no prior interest in the subject, don't miss it.

Allow at least an hour to get the best out of the museum, or two if you plan to read all of the excellent information panels (in English and Spanish).