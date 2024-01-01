Casa del Cordón

Built in the 15th century in a harmonious Gothic style, this fine structure is notable especially for the fact that it was here, on 23 April 1497, that los reyes católicos, Isabel and Fernando, received Cristobal Colón (Christopher Columbus) upon completion of his second journey to the Americas.
