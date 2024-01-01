Plaza Porticada

Santander

An elegant ensemble of 64 porticoes frames this handsome plaza, constructed in the aftermath of a 1941 fire that ravaged the city centre.

  • ALTAMIRA, SPAIN -10 JUN 2017- The National Museum and Research Center of Altamira is a museum with replica of the cave of Altamira with its prehistoric rock art. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.; Shutterstock ID 664589344

    Museo de Altamira

    16.97 MILES

    The museum’s highlight is the Neocueva, a dazzling, full-sized re-creation of the real Cueva de Altamira’s most interesting chamber, the Sala de…

  • Palace Sobrellano, Comillas, Spain.

    Palacio de Sobrellano

    25.16 MILES

    With this marvellous 1888 building, the Marqués de Comillas’ summer palace, Modernista architect Joan Martorell truly managed to out-Gothic real Gothic…

  • SANTANDER, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 27, 2017: Centro Botin or Botin Center is a cultural facility building located in Santander, Spain; Shutterstock ID 1036661941

    Centro Botín

    0.17 MILES

    Santander's newest and splashiest landmark, this ambitious waterfront arts and cultural centre opened to great fanfare in 2017. The futuristic two-block…

  • Cueva de Covalanas

    Cueva de Covalanas

    23.3 MILES

    Discovered in 1903 (second only to Altamira among Cantabrian caves with prehistoric artwork), the World Heritage–listed Covalanas cave is home to several…

  • UNESCO World Heritage. Puente Viesgo. Pas valley. Cantabria. Spain

    Cuevas de Monte Castillo

    14.22 MILES

    Of these four World Heritage–listed caves 30km southwest of Santander, two – El Castillo and Las Monedas – are open for 45-minute guided visits (in…

  • Capricho de Gaudí

    Capricho de Gaudí

    25.07 MILES

    Antoni Gaudí left few reminders of his genius beyond Catalonia, but of them the 1885 Capricho is easily the most flamboyant. This brick building, one of…

  • View on Playa de Oyambre y la Rabia, located on the bay of Biscay, Cantabria, Spain.; Shutterstock ID 1052635787

    Playa Oyambre

    26.78 MILES

    The 2km-long, soft-blonde Playa Oyambre, 5km west of Comillas, is a sandy dream protected by the Parque Natural Oyambre. It has frequently surfable waves,…

  • Península de la Magdalena

    Península de la Magdalena

    1.9 MILES

    At the eastern tip of the bay, this sprawling parkland is perfect for a stroll, and popular with picnickers. Kids will enjoy the resident seals, sea lions…

2. Jardines de Pereda

0.1 MILES

The pretty, recently refurbished gardens around the Centro Botín are named after 19th-century Cantabrian writer José María de Pereda, whose bronze effigy…

3. Iglesia del Santísimo Cristo

0.1 MILES

Two superposed Gothic churches make up Santander’s cathedral. In the lower, older, 13th-century Iglesia del Santísimo Cristo, glass floors reveal…

5. Catedral de la Asunción

0.11 MILES

Santander’s serene cathedral comprises two Gothic churches, one above the other. The 14th-century upper church, extensively rebuilt after the 1941 fire,…

6. Banco Santander

0.15 MILES

You can’t miss the splendid 1875 Banco Santander building – notable for its giant arch in the middle – across the street from the Jardines de Pereda. The…

7. Centro Botín

0.17 MILES

Santander's newest and splashiest landmark, this ambitious waterfront arts and cultural centre opened to great fanfare in 2017. The futuristic two-block…

8. Mercado La Esperanza

0.2 MILES

Housed in a 19th-century cast-iron structure, the bustling Esperanza market is a lively slice of Cantabrian life. Shoppers throng two floors of stalls…