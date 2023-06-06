Santander

Aerial view of the harbor Santander

Overview

The belle-époque elegance of El Sardin­ero aside, modern Santander is not the most beautiful of cities. A huge fire raged through the centre back in 1941, leaving little that’s old or quaint. Still, Cantabria’s capital is an engaging place, making the most of its setting along the northern side of the handsome Bahía de Santander, and the city's forward-facing outlook is epitomised in the striking modernist Centro Botín, which opened on the waterfront in mid-2017.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • UNESCO World Heritage. Puente Viesgo. Pas valley. Cantabria. Spain

    Cuevas de Monte Castillo

    Santander

    Of these four World Heritage–listed caves 30km southwest of Santander, two – El Castillo and Las Monedas – are open for 45-minute guided visits (in…

  • SANTANDER, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 27, 2017: Centro Botin or Botin Center is a cultural facility building located in Santander, Spain; Shutterstock ID 1036661941

    Centro Botín

    Santander

    Santander's newest and splashiest landmark, this ambitious waterfront arts and cultural centre opened to great fanfare in 2017. The futuristic two-block…

  • Península de la Magdalena

    Península de la Magdalena

    Santander

    At the eastern tip of the bay, this sprawling parkland is perfect for a stroll, and popular with picnickers. Kids will enjoy the resident seals, sea lions…

  • Palacio de la Magdalena

    Palacio de la Magdalena

    Santander

    The eclectically styled, English-inspired palace crowning the Península de la Magdalena was built between 1908 and 1912 as a gift from Santander to Spain…

  • Catedral de la Asunción

    Catedral de la Asunción

    Santander

    Santander’s serene cathedral comprises two Gothic churches, one above the other. The 14th-century upper church, extensively rebuilt after the 1941 fire,…

  • Iglesia del Santísimo Cristo

    Iglesia del Santísimo Cristo

    Santander

    Two superposed Gothic churches make up Santander’s cathedral. In the lower, older, 13th-century Iglesia del Santísimo Cristo, glass floors reveal…

  • Museo de Arte Moderno y Contemporáneo

    Museo de Arte Moderno y Contemporáneo

    Santander

    Santander’s art museum offers an extensive eclectic collection spanning the 16th to 21st centuries. Much of it is secondary Spanish art, though you’ll…

  • Playa del Sardinero

    Playa del Sardinero

    Santander

    El Sardinero’s 1.5km-long strand of gorgeous golden sand faces the open sea, north of the Península de la Magdalena. It’s backed by some of Santander’s…

Plan with a local

