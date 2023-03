Santander’s art museum offers an extensive eclectic collection spanning the 16th to 21st centuries. Much of it is secondary Spanish art, though you’ll find the odd curio, such as Goya’s 1814 oil canvas of King Fernando VII (on the top floor) and an anonymous 15th- or 16th-century Flemish painting of the Virgin and Child.

At the time of research, the museum was closed for restoration, with a projected reopening date of late 2018 or early 2019.