This vast old library with its beautiful wood-lined reading room was built in 1915 to house the 41,500 books bequeathed to Santander by local teacher, philosopher and poet Marcelino Menéndez Pelayo (1856–1912). Visits begin with a detailed video about the scholar’s life (available in English). Right behind the library stands his family home, the Casa-Museo de Menéndez Pelayo.