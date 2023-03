Santander’s serene cathedral comprises two Gothic churches, one above the other. The 14th-century upper church, extensively rebuilt after the 1941 fire, houses the tomb of Marcelino Menéndez Pelayo (1856–1912), a celebrated Santander-born intellectual. Its handome cloister dates from the 15th century. Below lies the 13th-century Iglesia del Santísimo Cristo, where you can view two silver heads containing the skulls of Santander’s patron saints.