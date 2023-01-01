Palacio de Sobrellano

With this marvellous 1888 building, the Marqués de Comillas’ summer palace, Modernista architect Joan Martorell truly managed to out-Gothic real Gothic. The interior can only be seen on 30-minute guided tours (in Spanish), run five to eight times a day: you’ll see the the grand central hall with sweeping carved-stone staircases; a reception/billiard room featuring an ornate wood-carved fireplace with dragons by the young Gaudí; beautiful stained-glass windows; and vibrant original murals detailing the marquis’ story.

Martorell also designed the marquis’ majestic family tomb next door, the Capilla-Panteón de Sobrellano, open for 20-minute guided tours in Spanish, starting just after the finish of the Palacio tours.