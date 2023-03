A beautiful, gold-blonde crescent bounded by rocky headlands and a bowl of green hills, 9km west of Llanes, Torimbia is truly spectacular. Turn off the AS263 at Posada to reach Niembro (2km), from where it’s a further 2km (signposted) to the beach. Torimbia is clothing-optional and you have to walk the last kilometre or so, which keeps the crowds down.