This 50m-long strand framed by cliffs and greenery is 100m away from the sea! You can hear waves sloshing through tunnels to reach its gold-toned sands. It looks best at high tide. Gulpiyuri is a 400m walk from a parking area just off the A8 at the eastern end of Naves.

You can also walk from Playa de San Antolín, 1.5km southeast.