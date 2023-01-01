About 8km west of Llanes, the 250m-long sands of Playa de Toranda are backed by green fields and a forested headland. Snorkellers should see a good variety of fish, especially at low tide. Head to Niembro as for Playa de Torimbia; Toranda (signposted) is 500m beyond Niembro. In the busy summer months you may have to park at the entrance to Niembro then walk 1km.

There's a particularly good beach bar here, Bar La Arena, serving salads, bocadillos (baguette-style sandwiches), Galician-style octopus and juicy burgers in a grassy garden.