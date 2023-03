The Bufones de Arenillas are a dozen geyser-style jets of seawater, pumped up through rock cavities by the pressure of the tides – with heavy seas, some jets can spurt a spectacular 20m high (it’s dangerous to get too close). When seas are calm, you’ll just hear air and water whooshing eerily through the tunnels below.

From Puertas de Vidiago on the N634 9km east of Llanes, an unpaved road leads 2km down to the Bufones.