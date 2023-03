A particularly attractive 350m-long beach 4.5km east of Llanes, hemmed in by green cliffs and with a rocky islet out front. It's signposted down a dirt track from the LLN2 Cué–Andrín road.

On the northern headland, the Bufón de Ballota is a chimney in the rock that spurts jets of sea water high in the air when the tide is high and the waves strong.