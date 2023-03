In less than four minutes, this spine-tingling cable car whisks visitors up from the valley floor to the top of the 600m-high sheer southern wall of the Picos' central massif – an ascent of 753m in a horizontal distance of just 1.45km. Cable cars depart continually throughout the day, weather permitting. During high season (especially August) you can wait over an hour for a seat, in both directions. There are cafes at either end.