Cueva del Queso de Cabrales

Picos de Europa

Learn all about and sample the fine smelly Cabrales cheese at Arenas' Cueva de Cabrales, a cheese-cave museum 500m south of the centre on the Poncebos road. Guided visits (45 minutes) are in Spanish; they'll lend you a tablet to read the commentary in English. Working hours may be shorter from November to Easter.

