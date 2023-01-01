Cueva de Tito Bustillo

Some of Spain’s finest cave art, including superb horse paintings probably done around 15,000 to 10,000 BCE, is within this World Heritage–listed cave, 300m south of the western end of the Sella bridge. Daily visitor numbers are limited, so reservations (online or in person) are essential. If you miss the cave itself, the displays of the Centro de Arte Rupestre Tito Bustillo, 200m south, are well worth your time.

Of the cave's 12 clusters of paintings, only the Panel Principal (Main Panel; mostly deer, horses, goats and bison) can be visited. The one-hour visit (guided, in Spanish) includes some slippery stretches, and children under seven are not admitted.