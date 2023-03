The broad, 1.5km-long sands of Playa de Vega, 8km west of Ribadesella, are among the least known of northern Spain's finest beaches. There are three or four relaxed restaurant/bars (most closed in winter) at the east end, and it's a surfing beach, but it's big enough, and just hard enough to reach, never to feel crowded.

To find it turn off the N632 at Km 9.3 and continue 1.6km to the beach – or walk 7km from Ribadesella along part of the Camino del Norte in about two hours.