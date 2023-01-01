Museo del Jurásico de Asturias

Dotted with Jurassic-era fossils, the Asturian coastline between Gijón and Ribadesella is known as La costa de la los dinosaurios (the Dinosaur Coast). Asturias’ popular claw-shaped Jurassic museum, 18km east of Villaviciosa and 24km west of Ribadesella, takes you through 4.5 billion years of prehistory, with dinosaur footprints, fossils and bones and 20 giant dinosaur replicas – the pair of mating tyrannosaurus is more than 12m high. Kids will love the dinosaur-themed playground.