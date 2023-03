An enticing web of narrow lanes and small squares wraps itself around the landward side of Cimadevilla, though the area was significantly damaged during the civil war. The Plaza de Jovellanos is dominated by the home of Gijón’s most celebrated scion, the 18th-century Enlightenment politician Gaspar Melchor de Jovellanos, now the Museo Casa Natal de Jovellanos. A section of Gijón’s Roman walls has been reconstructed stretching west from the plaza.