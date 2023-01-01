This gorgeous 1880s mansion opens to visitors for about three months in some summers (recently, every one or two years). If you're here at the right time, go. Built by the wealthy local Selgas Albuerne brothers, it's sumptuously kitted out in Italian- and French-influenced styles, and contains a top-quality art collection including works by Goya, El Greco and Rubens. The gardens are a symphony of avenues, pavilions, pools, statuary, neatly clipped lawns and tall trees.

It's up in El Pito village, 2km south of Cudillero's harbour area.