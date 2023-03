The pretty fishing village of Puerto de Vega, 15km west of Luarca, is well worth a visit, with a colourful little harbour and scenic walks along the Senda Costa Naviega footpath to two beautiful, undeveloped, sandy beaches, Playa de Barayo, 5km east, and 750m-long, eucalyptus-backed Playa de Frejulfe (4km west). The pick of several restaurants is Mesón El Centro, preparing good fresh seafood with a touch of flair and without scrimping on the portions.