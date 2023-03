Wind-lashed Cabo Busto, 13km east of Luarca, is a fine example of the Asturian coast’s wildness, with waves crashing on to its rocky cliffs below a 19th-century lighthouse. The views are fantastic and footpaths wend their way along the clifftops about half a kilometre in each direction.

A little nearer to Luarca, accessed from the old N634 coast road, part-sandy, part-stony Playa de Cueva, 600m long, combines cliffs, caves, a river mouth and occasional decent surf.