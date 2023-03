Belmonte de Miranda’s Casa del Lobo has excellent Spanish-language displays on the endangered lobo ibérico (Iberian wolf), covering everything from diet to favourite habitat. A 1km walk away, a trio of Iberian wolves – Belmon, Tino and Aullador – live in ‘semi-liberty’ in a 7000-sq-metre cercado (enclosure); there’s a high chance you’ll spot them. The centre is 48km southwest of Oviedo, en route to the Parque Natural de Somiedo.