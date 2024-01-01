Centro de Interpretación del Prerrománico

This interpretation centre, a short walk below the Palacio de Santa María de Naranco, 3.5km northwest of central Oviedo, has informative displays in English, Spanish and French on the unique style of art and architecture known as pre-Romanesque, which flourished in the cut-off Kingdom of Asturias between the 8th and 10th centuries.
