Laboral Ciudad de la Cultura

Constructed as a Jesuit-run universidad laboral (vocational training centre), the austerely grand 1940s-vintage ‘Laboral,’ 5km southeast of the centre, is now a dynamic arts and education centre housing part of Oviedo University. You can visit the impressive main courtyard for free, join a Spanish-language tour or head up the 130m, Giralda-inspired tower (6pm Wednesday to Friday, 11.30am, 1.30pm, 4pm and 6pm Saturday and Sunday). It’s best visited alongside the adjacent botanical gardens.

Take buses 1 or 18 (€1.25) from the centre.