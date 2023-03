This verdant botanical garden – featuring 2000 different species – offers a lovely break from the chaotic city centre and is an excellent introduction to the flora of Spain’s north coast and other territories fringing the Atlantic Ocean. It's 5km southeast of central Gijón: buses 1 and 18 (€1.25) run here from the centre. The gardens are usually visited in conjunction with Gijón’s Laboral Ciudad de la Cultura, located opposite.