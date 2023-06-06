Overview

Bigger, grittier and gutsier than Oviedo, seaside Gijón (khi-hon) – Asturias’ largest city – produces iron, steel and chemicals, and is the main loading ter­minal for Asturian coal. But Gijón has emerged like a phoenix from its industrial roots, having given itself a thorough face-lift with pedestrianised streets, parks, seafront walks, cultural attractions and lively eating, drinking and shopping scenes. It’s a surprisingly engaging city, and a party and beach hot spot too, with endless summer entertainment. Though it’s no quaint Asturian fishing port, Gijón sure knows how to live.