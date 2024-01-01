Playa de Poniente

Gijón

Playa de Poniente, to the west of Cimadevilla, has imported sand and is much broader than the east-side Playa de San Lorenzo. During Gijón’s famous late-August cider festival, it’s the site of an annual attempt to beat the world-record number of simultaneous cider pourers.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • San Salvador Cathedral, on Plaza de Alfonso el Casto, Oviedo, Asturias, Spain, Europe

    Catedral de San Salvador

    15.21 MILES

    Oviedo's stunning cathedral complex was built mainly in Gothic and baroque styles between the 13th and 18th centuries. But its origins and greatest…

  • Santa Maria del Naranco.

    Palacio de Santa María del Naranco

    15.01 MILES

    On the slopes of Monte Naranco, 3.5km northwest of central Oviedo, this tall, narrow palace – built by Ramiro I (842–50), Alfonso II’s successor…

  • Museo Arqueológico de Asturias

    Museo Arqueológico de Asturias

    15.18 MILES

    Partly within a restored 16th-century monastery, Asturias’ archaeology museum makes the most of the region’s archaeological riches through video and…

  • Cercados Oseros

    Cercados Oseros

    25.96 MILES

    About 5km south of Tuñón (or a 1km walk south from the Área Recreativa Buyera, where cars can park), the Senda del Oso reaches the Cercados Oseros, two…

  • Iglesia de San Miguel de Lillo

    Iglesia de San Miguel de Lillo

    15.02 MILES

    A gem of Asturian pre-Romanesque architecture, this noble remnant of a 9th-century church perches peacefully on the slopes of Monte Naranco, 3.5km…

  • Playa de Vega

    Playa de Vega

    27.19 MILES

    The broad, 1.5km-long sands of Playa de Vega, 8km west of Ribadesella, are among the least known of northern Spain's finest beaches. There are three or…

  • Quinta de Selgas

    Quinta de Selgas

    23.58 MILES

    This gorgeous 1880s mansion opens to visitors for about three months in some summers (recently, every one or two years). If you're here at the right time,…

  • Museo de Bellas Artes de Asturias

    Museo de Bellas Artes de Asturias

    15.26 MILES

    Oviedo’s Fine Arts Museum, housed in two of the city’s finest palaces, spans the centuries with its large and rewarding collection, featuring work by…

Nearby Gijón attractions

1. Museo del Ferrocarril de Asturias

0.17 MILES

Trains have played a big part in Asturias' story and Gijón’s excellent railway museum, housed in a 19th-century former station, has a fascinating…

2. Acuario

0.34 MILES

About 1.5km west from the Cimadevilla area, Gijón’s singular aquarium houses around 4000 specimens, from otters and penguins to sharks and starfish, in 12…

3. Torre del Reloj

0.38 MILES

Built in 1572 atop the ruins of Gijón’s Roman walls, this striking, reddish-hued tower has a long and varied history, including stints as the city’s jail…

4. Roman Walls

0.39 MILES

Head west from Plaza de Jovellanos towards Calle Recoletas to find a reconstructed 850m-long remnant of Gijón’s Roman walls and towers, built between the…

5. Plaza de Jovellanos

0.42 MILES

An enticing web of narrow lanes and small squares wraps itself around the landward side of Cimadevilla, though the area was significantly damaged during…

6. Museo Casa Natal de Jovellanos

0.42 MILES

Dominating the Plaza de Jovellanos, the home of 18th century Enlightenment politician Gaspar Melchor de Jovellanos now houses the Museo Casa Natal de…

7. Termas Romanas

0.46 MILES

On the southeast edge of Cimadevilla (underneath the Campo Valdés) are the town’s Roman baths, built around AD 100. The underground museum’s detailed info…

8. Playa de San Lorenzo

0.49 MILES

Spreading east from Cimadevilla, Gijón’s main city beach is a surprisingly good, clean 1.5km strip with a bit of surf, but it virtually disappears when…