About 12km southwest of Gijón lie the excavated remains of this 4th-century Roman villa. The main building was transformed into a church in the Middle Ages and some original Roman mosaics have survived. Hourly buses run from Gijón to Veranes (€1.50, 15 minutes). It’s 1km north off the ASII to Oviedo.
Villa Romana de Veranes
Gijón
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.6 MILES
Oviedo's stunning cathedral complex was built mainly in Gothic and baroque styles between the 13th and 18th centuries. But its origins and greatest…
Palacio de Santa María del Naranco
9.26 MILES
On the slopes of Monte Naranco, 3.5km northwest of central Oviedo, this tall, narrow palace – built by Ramiro I (842–50), Alfonso II’s successor…
Museo Arqueológico de Asturias
9.58 MILES
Partly within a restored 16th-century monastery, Asturias’ archaeology museum makes the most of the region’s archaeological riches through video and…
27.83 MILES
Silencio is one of Spain’s most beautiful beaches: a long, silver-sandy cove backed by a natural rock amphitheatre. It isn’t particularly good for…
20.21 MILES
About 5km south of Tuñón (or a 1km walk south from the Área Recreativa Buyera, where cars can park), the Senda del Oso reaches the Cercados Oseros, two…
Iglesia de San Miguel de Lillo
9.27 MILES
A gem of Asturian pre-Romanesque architecture, this noble remnant of a 9th-century church perches peacefully on the slopes of Monte Naranco, 3.5km…
19.97 MILES
This gorgeous 1880s mansion opens to visitors for about three months in some summers (recently, every one or two years). If you're here at the right time,…
Museo de Bellas Artes de Asturias
9.66 MILES
Oviedo’s Fine Arts Museum, housed in two of the city’s finest palaces, spans the centuries with its large and rewarding collection, featuring work by…
Nearby Gijón attractions
5.52 MILES
About 1.5km west from the Cimadevilla area, Gijón’s singular aquarium houses around 4000 specimens, from otters and penguins to sharks and starfish, in 12…
2. Museo del Ferrocarril de Asturias
5.61 MILES
Trains have played a big part in Asturias' story and Gijón’s excellent railway museum, housed in a 19th-century former station, has a fascinating…
5.78 MILES
Playa de Poniente, to the west of Cimadevilla, has imported sand and is much broader than the east-side Playa de San Lorenzo. During Gijón’s famous late…
6.14 MILES
Spreading east from Cimadevilla, Gijón’s main city beach is a surprisingly good, clean 1.5km strip with a bit of surf, but it virtually disappears when…
6.15 MILES
Built in 1572 atop the ruins of Gijón’s Roman walls, this striking, reddish-hued tower has a long and varied history, including stints as the city’s jail…
6.16 MILES
Head west from Plaza de Jovellanos towards Calle Recoletas to find a reconstructed 850m-long remnant of Gijón’s Roman walls and towers, built between the…
6.18 MILES
An enticing web of narrow lanes and small squares wraps itself around the landward side of Cimadevilla, though the area was significantly damaged during…
8. Museo Casa Natal de Jovellanos
6.19 MILES
Dominating the Plaza de Jovellanos, the home of 18th century Enlightenment politician Gaspar Melchor de Jovellanos now houses the Museo Casa Natal de…