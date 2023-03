Trains have played a big part in Asturias' story and Gijón’s excellent railway museum, housed in a 19th-century former station, has a fascinating collection of 50 locomotives and carriages and all sorts of other weird and wonderful machinery, much of it once used in the region's ports, mines, foundries and power stations. There's a good dose of other railway paraphernalia too. Remember when train tickets were little rectangles of cardboard?