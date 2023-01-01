Iglesia de San Miguel de Lillo

A gem of Asturian pre-Romanesque architecture, this noble remnant of a 9th-century church perches peacefully on the slopes of Monte Naranco, 3.5km northwest of downtown Oviedo. Enshrined as a Unesco World Heritage site in 1985, it was originally three times as large, but suffered significant damage in the 13th and 14th centuries, leaving only its vestibule and part of its triple nave intact. The exquisite stone latticework of the windows is especially noteworthy.

Guided visits (in Spanish) run about every 40 minutes during opening times.