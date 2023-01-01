Monumento al Sagrado Corazón

This 30m-high, 1981 stone sculpture of Christ, adorned with a large copy of Asturias’ Cruz de la Victoria (Cross of Victory), crowns Oviedo’s Monte Naranco, 7km northwest and uphill from the centre. The views are sensational, with Oviedo sprawling between often snow-topped peaks below and the Bay of Biscay twinkling to the north. It’s best visited in conjunction with Monte Naranco’s pre-Romanesque monuments, from where you can bike or drive the final 4km up (or walk 1.4km).