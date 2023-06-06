Shop
The compact but characterful and historic casco antiguo (old town) of Asturias’ civilised capital is agreeably offset by elegant parks and busy, modern shopping streets to its west and north. Oviedo is a fun, sophisticated city, with a stash of intriguing sights, some excellent restaurants and a lively student population. Out on the periphery, the hum and heave of factories is a strong reminder that Oviedo is a major producer of textiles, weapons and food.
Oviedo
Oviedo's stunning cathedral complex was built mainly in Gothic and baroque styles between the 13th and 18th centuries. But its origins and greatest…
Palacio de Santa María del Naranco
Oviedo
On the slopes of Monte Naranco, 3.5km northwest of central Oviedo, this tall, narrow palace – built by Ramiro I (842–50), Alfonso II’s successor…
Museo Arqueológico de Asturias
Oviedo
Partly within a restored 16th-century monastery, Asturias’ archaeology museum makes the most of the region’s archaeological riches through video and…
Iglesia de San Miguel de Lillo
Oviedo
A gem of Asturian pre-Romanesque architecture, this noble remnant of a 9th-century church perches peacefully on the slopes of Monte Naranco, 3.5km…
Museo de Bellas Artes de Asturias
Oviedo
Oviedo’s Fine Arts Museum, housed in two of the city’s finest palaces, spans the centuries with its large and rewarding collection, featuring work by…
Oviedo
This 30m-high, 1981 stone sculpture of Christ, adorned with a large copy of Asturias’ Cruz de la Victoria (Cross of Victory), crowns Oviedo’s Monte…
Oviedo
This elegant 17th-century building, set around two superposed cloisters, was originally home to the University of Oviedo’s schools of Arts, Theology & Law…
Iglesia de San Julián de los Prados
Oviedo
This early pre-Romanesque masterpiece was constructed during the reign of Alfonso II (AD 791–842). Beyond its portico and graceful pair of porches, you'll…
