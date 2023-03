Oviedo’s Fine Arts Museum, housed in two of the city’s finest palaces, spans the centuries with its large and rewarding collection, featuring work by Spanish greats such as Goya, Zurbarán, El Greco, Ribera, Picasso, Miró, Dalí and Sorolla. Don't neglect some of the lesser known Spaniards from the 19th to 21st centuries, including impressive Asturians Ventura Álvarez Sala and Evaristo Valle and the seemingly Klimt-inspired Hermen Anglada-Camarasa.

You can also enter from Calle de la Rúa.