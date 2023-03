Silencio is one of Spain’s most beautiful beaches: a long, silver-sandy cove backed by a natural rock amphitheatre. It isn’t particularly good for swimming due to underwater rocks, but it’s a stunning spot for a stroll and, weather permitting, some sun-soaking. It’s 15km west of Cudillero: take exit 441 off the A8, then head 2.5km west on the N632 to Castañeras, where the beach is signposted. The last 500m is on foot.