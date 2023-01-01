Part of a nat­ure reserve, Playa de Barayo is a good sandy beach in a pretty bay with a river winding through wetlands and dunes, and caves at its east end. Leave the N634 11km west of Luarca on to the NV2 towards Puerto de Vega; after 800m turn right towards Vigo (1.5km) and follow signs. From the car park, you can walk to the beach in 30 minutes, or in 10 minutes by steps down to the beach's west end.

The scenic Senda Costa Naviega footpath runs west along the coast to the small fishing port Puerto de Vega (5km) and on to another lovely beach, Playa de Frejulfe (9km), and Navia (17km).