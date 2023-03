The sands of beautiful Playa de Frejulfe stretch 750m along the ocean shore in front of thick eucalyptus woodlands, 17km west of Luarca and just a 2.5km drive from the fishing village of Puerto de Vega. You can also walk there (4km) from Puerto de Vega along the Senda Costa Naviega coastal footpath.

Surfers might catch a wave in spring or late summer.