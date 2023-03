Spectacularly positioned on a grassy headland fringed by jagged cliffs, sandy beaches and crashing seas, this delicate little blue-and-white chapel 16km east of Luarca is absolutely worth finding for the sensational views alone. A couple of typical stilted Asturian hórreos (grain stores) complete the panorama.

From Luarca, head 13km east on the A8; take exit 451 for Cadavedo and follow signs to Playa de Cadavedo, then Ermita de la Regalina.