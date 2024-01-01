A tangle of narrow, sloping, twisting streets threads up to this battered lookout point perched high above the harbour. Up top, riveting views extend across Cudillero's rooftops, past the boats bobbing in the port and out to the open Atlantic. It's a spectacular spot to watch the sunset.
Mirador de La Garita-Atalaya
Cudillero
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.57 MILES
Oviedo's stunning cathedral complex was built mainly in Gothic and baroque styles between the 13th and 18th centuries. But its origins and greatest…
Palacio de Santa María del Naranco
18.97 MILES
On the slopes of Monte Naranco, 3.5km northwest of central Oviedo, this tall, narrow palace – built by Ramiro I (842–50), Alfonso II’s successor…
Museo Arqueológico de Asturias
20.61 MILES
Partly within a restored 16th-century monastery, Asturias’ archaeology museum makes the most of the region’s archaeological riches through video and…
7.53 MILES
Silencio is one of Spain’s most beautiful beaches: a long, silver-sandy cove backed by a natural rock amphitheatre. It isn’t particularly good for…
22.28 MILES
About 5km south of Tuñón (or a 1km walk south from the Área Recreativa Buyera, where cars can park), the Senda del Oso reaches the Cercados Oseros, two…
23.54 MILES
Part of a nature reserve, Playa de Barayo is a good sandy beach in a pretty bay with a river winding through wetlands and dunes, and caves at its east…
25.14 MILES
The pretty fishing village of Puerto de Vega, 15km west of Luarca, is well worth a visit, with a colourful little harbour and scenic walks along the Senda…
Iglesia de San Miguel de Lillo
18.82 MILES
A gem of Asturian pre-Romanesque architecture, this noble remnant of a 9th-century church perches peacefully on the slopes of Monte Naranco, 3.5km…
Nearby Cudillero attractions
0.87 MILES
This gorgeous 1880s mansion opens to visitors for about three months in some summers (recently, every one or two years). If you're here at the right time,…
1.55 MILES
The nearest beach to Cudillero is the fine, sandy Playa de Aguilar, which is 5km east on the AS317 from El Pito to Muros de Nalón. Immediately east and…
4. Fuente de los Caños de San Francisco
11.17 MILES
Tucked into a corner just off the southwestern side of the main Plaza de España, this small, 17th-century fountain features six stone-carved human heads…
11.45 MILES
This multifaceted international cultural centre, founded in 2011 on once-industrial land just across the river from the city centre, was designed by…
11.45 MILES
Spectacularly positioned on a grassy headland fringed by jagged cliffs, sandy beaches and crashing seas, this delicate little blue-and-white chapel 16km…
16.32 MILES
Wind-lashed Cabo Busto, 13km east of Luarca, is a fine example of the Asturian coast’s wildness, with waves crashing on to its rocky cliffs below a 19th…
16.48 MILES
Soft, 600m-long Playa de Cueva, 7km east of Luarca on the old N634 coast road, is one of the district’s top beaches, with cliffs, caves, a river and…