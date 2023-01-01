Museo Arqueológico de Asturias

Partly within a restored 16th-century monastery, Asturias’ archaeology museum makes the most of the region’s archaeological riches through video and informative artefact displays. Subject matter ranges from rhinoceros teeth and prehistoric cave art to castro culture (pre-Roman fortified villages, often considered Celtic), Roman times, the medieval Kingdom of Asturias and relics from Oviedo’s unique pre-Romanesque buildings.

Explanatory details are in Spanish only, but staff will lend you an English or French guide booklet.